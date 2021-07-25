Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.82) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($0.77). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jounce Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

NASDAQ JNCE traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 155,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,088. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 150.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

