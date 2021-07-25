Brokerages Expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Analysts expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to post sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.98 billion and the highest is $5.03 billion. Lumen Technologies posted sales of $5.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year sales of $19.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.85 billion to $20.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.62 billion to $19.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lumen Technologies.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LUMN remained flat at $$12.63 during trading hours on Tuesday. 6,726,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,931,771. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.