Credits (CS) 1-Day Volume Tops $331,961.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 25th. Credits has a market cap of $4.96 million and approximately $331,961.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Credits has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000515 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

