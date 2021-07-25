Persistence Hits Market Capitalization of $203.23 Million (XPRT)

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Persistence coin can currently be bought for $6.26 or 0.00017527 BTC on popular exchanges. Persistence has a market capitalization of $203.23 million and $710,901.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Persistence has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00048053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00018589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.05 or 0.00822727 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Persistence Profile

XPRT is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 110,316,775 coins and its circulating supply is 32,442,261 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone . The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Persistence Coin Trading

