StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STNE shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,910,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,271,000 after purchasing an additional 427,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 277,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 38,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STNE traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.46. 1,208,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,713. StoneCo has a one year low of $54.17 and a one year high of $70.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

