Brokerages Set PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Price Target at $11.58

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.42.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 331,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in PBF Energy by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 669,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 215,359 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PBF Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBF Energy stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.01. 4,924,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,129,966. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.98. PBF Energy has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

