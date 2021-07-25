Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $364.50 Million

Analysts expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to report sales of $364.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $378.80 million and the lowest is $350.20 million. Titan Machinery reported sales of $303.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $28.78. 78,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,306. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $648.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.78. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $35.24.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $3,131,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,664,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $340,944.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,182 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,253 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after acquiring an additional 34,904 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 719,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth about $15,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 606.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 514,051 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 143,926 shares during the period. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

