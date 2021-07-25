Brokerages Set Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT at $100.30

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total transaction of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,281.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,438 shares of company stock valued at $680,230. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.10. The company had a trading volume of 906,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.81, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $51.07 and a one year high of $110.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.53.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.