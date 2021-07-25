AXPR (AXPR) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.50 Million

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last seven days, AXPR has traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $78,276.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXPR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AXPR Profile

AXPR is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

