$303.38 Million in Sales Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will report sales of $303.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $298.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $305.50 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $307.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

F.N.B. stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.41. 1,813,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,210. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 92.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

