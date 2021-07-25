USDK (USDK) Price Up 0.2% This Week

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One USDK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, USDK has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. USDK has a market cap of $28.73 million and $96.25 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00038907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00120482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00138531 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,653.01 or 0.99791038 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.40 or 0.00865054 BTC.

About USDK

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

