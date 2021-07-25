Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETTYF. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of ETTYF stock remained flat at $$33.11 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 952. Essity AB has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.93.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.