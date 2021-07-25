Clever DeFi (CLVA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.07 Million

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded up 26.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 25th. Clever DeFi has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $1,846.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00003343 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Clever DeFi has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Clever DeFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00038869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00121231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00138799 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,128.12 or 0.99675032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.15 or 0.00860180 BTC.

Clever DeFi Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 919,004 coins and its circulating supply is 909,582 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CLVAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Clever DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clever DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.