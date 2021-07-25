Brokerages Set Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) PT at $342.47

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $345.32.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of ANET traded up $7.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $380.98. 397,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,147. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $381.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total value of $3,722,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,650.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total value of $746,177.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,194.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,146 shares of company stock worth $30,744,433 in the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

