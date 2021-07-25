Zerogoki USD (zUSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $185,849.00

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last seven days, Zerogoki USD has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00002916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zerogoki USD has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $185,849.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00047524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.10 or 0.00817468 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Zerogoki USD Coin Profile

Zerogoki USD (zUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 1,897,342 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Buying and Selling Zerogoki USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zerogoki USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

