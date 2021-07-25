Analysts Expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) to Post $0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect that EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EXFO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EXFO will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EXFO.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.14%.

EXFO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares set a $6.00 target price on shares of EXFO and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of EXFO to $7.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of EXFO by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EXFO by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of EXFO by 8.4% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXFO stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 195,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.38 million, a P/E ratio of -49.08 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. EXFO has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

