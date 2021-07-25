Brokerages Set Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target at $89.00

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.47.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OC traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $94.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $59.14 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.21.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,333,000 after buying an additional 645,355 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,599,000 after buying an additional 1,396,261 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,165,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,415,000 after buying an additional 59,141 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $196,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,690,000 after buying an additional 436,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

