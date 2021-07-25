Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.78.

COTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, boosted their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.72. 3,718,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,920,727. Coty has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 245,700 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Coty by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,115,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,614 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Coty by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 906,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 115,432 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Coty by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 780,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 43,270 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Coty by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Coty by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 703,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 237,194 shares in the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

