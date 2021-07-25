SmartKey Achieves Market Cap of $24.03 Million (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. In the last seven days, SmartKey has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. SmartKey has a total market cap of $24.03 million and approximately $703,090.00 worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartKey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00047370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.03 or 0.00821689 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

SmartKey Coin Profile

SmartKey (CRYPTO:SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

