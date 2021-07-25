Zano Trading Up 44.7% Over Last Week (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 25th. Over the last week, Zano has traded up 44.7% against the US dollar. One Zano coin can now be bought for approximately $2.65 or 0.00007644 BTC on exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $28.52 million and $325,954.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,657.61 or 0.99804295 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00032655 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $386.34 or 0.01112547 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.61 or 0.00373236 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.82 or 0.00396885 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006562 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00052043 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,771,965 coins and its circulating supply is 10,742,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

