Analysts Expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will report $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Xylem reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XYL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Shares of XYL traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.26. 548,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,028. Xylem has a 1 year low of $71.87 and a 1 year high of $123.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 73.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,941,153.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,249 shares of company stock worth $3,491,860. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Xylem by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

