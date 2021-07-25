Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.26. Banc of California reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

BANC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

In other news, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $87,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,667.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 40,800 shares of company stock worth $742,494. 9.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Banc of California by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,292,000 after buying an additional 424,594 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Banc of California by 3.2% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,221,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 69,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Banc of California by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 67,981 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Banc of California by 44.9% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 698,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 216,298 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its position in Banc of California by 1.6% in the first quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 649,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,976. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

