Head to Head Survey: Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) & Yanglin Soybean (OTCMKTS:YSYB)

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) and Yanglin Soybean (OTCMKTS:YSYB) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and Yanglin Soybean, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archer-Daniels-Midland 0 4 7 0 2.64 Yanglin Soybean 0 0 0 0 N/A

Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus price target of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.33%. Given Archer-Daniels-Midland’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Archer-Daniels-Midland is more favorable than Yanglin Soybean.

Profitability

This table compares Archer-Daniels-Midland and Yanglin Soybean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archer-Daniels-Midland 3.03% 12.28% 5.13% Yanglin Soybean N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.1% of Archer-Daniels-Midland shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Archer-Daniels-Midland shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Archer-Daniels-Midland and Yanglin Soybean’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archer-Daniels-Midland $64.36 billion 0.50 $1.77 billion $3.59 16.16 Yanglin Soybean N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Archer-Daniels-Midland has higher revenue and earnings than Yanglin Soybean.

Summary

Archer-Daniels-Midland beats Yanglin Soybean on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley. The company also engages in the agricultural commodity and feed product import, export, and distribution; and structured trade finance activities. In addition, it offers vegetable oils and protein meals; ingredients for the food, feed, energy, and industrial customers; crude vegetable oils, salad oils, margarine, shortening, and other food products; and partially refined oils to produce biodiesel and glycols for use in chemicals, paints, and other industrial products. Further, the company provides peanuts, peanut-derived ingredients, and cotton cellulose pulp; sweeteners, corn and wheat starches, syrup, glucose, wheat flour, and dextrose; alcohol and other food and animal feed ingredients; ethyl alcohol and ethanol; corn gluten feed and meal, as well as distillers' grains; and citric acids. Additionally, the company provides natural flavor ingredients, flavor systems, natural colors, proteins, emulsifiers, soluble fiber, polyols, hydrocolloids, and natural health and nutrition products, including probiotics, prebiotics, enzymes, and botanical extracts; and other specialty food and feed ingredients; edible beans; formula feeds, and animal health and nutrition products; and contract and private label pet treats and foods. It also offers futures commission merchant and insurance services. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Yanglin Soybean Company Profile

Yanglin Soybean, Inc. is in the business of manufacturing, distribution, and selling of non-genetically modified soybean oil, salad oil, and soybean meal throughout the Province of Heilongjiang, China. The Company’s products are sold directly to its customers or through distributors. Majority of Yanglin Soybean’s customers are located in Northern China. The company sells its products under the `Yanglin` brand name primarily to various geographic regions of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) through its various distribution channels. The Company’s manufacturing process includes sifting, crushing, heating and pressing soybeans, extracting and separating oil from crushed soybeans, and cleansing, hydrating and packaging oil, as well as drying and packaging soybean meal.

