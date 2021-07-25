Brokerages Expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to Post $0.26 EPS

Equities analysts expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Primis Financial posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Primis Financial stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Primis Financial has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

In other news, Director Eric Alan Johnson acquired 1,715 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,296.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,642. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $68,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,975 shares in the company, valued at $102,532.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,390 shares of company stock valued at $229,149. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

