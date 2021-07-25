Thunder Token 1-Day Volume Tops $22.97 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 25th. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $61.68 million and $22.97 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.06 or 0.00275186 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000998 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000485 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.