Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives $116.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of RIO traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,668,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,655. The company has a market cap of $103.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $95.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,635,000 after purchasing an additional 882,063 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,527,000 after purchasing an additional 595,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,685,000 after purchasing an additional 352,238 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $971,920,000 after purchasing an additional 350,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,295,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

