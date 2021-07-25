SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.89.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on SSR Mining to C$35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

SSRM traded down C$0.29 on Friday, hitting C$19.22. 285,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,054. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66. SSR Mining has a one year low of C$17.29 and a one year high of C$33.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.33%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

