Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.94.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Roots to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

ROOT traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.45. 11,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,848. Roots has a 1-year low of C$1.02 and a 1-year high of C$4.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$145.58 million and a PE ratio of 9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

