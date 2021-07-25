Beer Money Price Tops $0.0198 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beer Money has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $650,878.37 and approximately $22,324.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 359,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,800,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

