Analysts Anticipate Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to Announce $0.98 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.83. 249,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,240. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.01.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

