-$0.13 EPS Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Smartsheet reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $864,036.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total value of $486,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,015 shares of company stock worth $22,482,638 in the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 40.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 14,050.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMAR traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.79. The company had a trading volume of 609,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,051. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.65. Smartsheet has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $85.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.05 and a beta of 1.41.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

