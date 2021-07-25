Vai Price Tops $0.88 (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Vai has a market capitalization of $80.28 million and $1.29 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00002556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vai has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00038807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00119774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00138370 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,565.81 or 1.00254289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.17 or 0.00870622 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 91,089,116 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

