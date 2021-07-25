thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Receives $11.00 Average PT from Brokerages

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

TKAMY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. 25,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,401. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.16.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 65.72% and a net margin of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.