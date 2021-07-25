Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.89.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $2,701,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,360.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 796,760 shares of company stock valued at $47,611,256. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.70. 162,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,224. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 0.89. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.66.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. Cryoport’s revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

