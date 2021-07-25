Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRYAY. Zacks Investment Research cut Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of KRYAY traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.77. 10,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.06. Kerry Group has a 12 month low of $118.28 and a 12 month high of $152.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

