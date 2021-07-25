Brokerages Anticipate Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Accel Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 229.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Accel Entertainment.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $147.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.17 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accel Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 9,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $117,753.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,192,232 shares in the company, valued at $54,540,938.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $97,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,744.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,455 shares of company stock worth $1,742,322 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL remained flat at $$11.53 on Friday. 151,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,505. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -88.69 and a beta of 1.31.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.