$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Avient reported sales of $609.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Avient by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNT stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.95. The stock had a trading volume of 203,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Avient has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.55. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

