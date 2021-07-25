Ethverse (ETHV) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded up 236.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $859,839.74 and approximately $115,586.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethverse has traded up 488.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.08 or 0.00281126 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001263 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.75 or 0.00844898 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

ETHV is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,319,412 coins and its circulating supply is 8,229,238 coins. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

