Analysts Expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.43).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TENX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 19,302 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 320,800 shares during the period. 25.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. 19,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,800. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.42. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

