Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) to report ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 273.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.82) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARPO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright upgraded Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARPO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.07. 1,079,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,234,587. The stock has a market cap of $98.28 million, a PE ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 1.68. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 500.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 59,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 40,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

