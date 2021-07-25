Brokerages Anticipate Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.45 Million

Equities analysts expect that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will announce $66.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Points International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.40 million and the highest is $67.50 million. Points International reported sales of $40.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year sales of $295.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $291.53 million to $299.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $382.15 million, with estimates ranging from $360.70 million to $403.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.57 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Points International stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,073. Points International has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $248.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Points International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Points International during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Points International by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 203,400 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Points International by 838.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 379,794 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

