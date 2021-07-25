$0.77 EPS Expected for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Apollo Global Management posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $5.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

APO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.44. 1,883,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.89. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $64.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,872,899 shares of company stock valued at $109,664,187 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

