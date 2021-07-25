Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). Aspira Women’s Health reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aspira Women’s Health.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 408.34%.

AWH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 30.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,101 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 25.0% during the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,375,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 275,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 18.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 188,764 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 1,213.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 250,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AWH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a current ratio of 9.98. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 3.14.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

