Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $936.86 Million

Brokerages expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to report sales of $936.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $909.20 million to $964.52 million. Meritor posted sales of $514.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year sales of $3.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Meritor in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, raised Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Meritor stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.42. The stock had a trading volume of 248,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,050. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 2.08. Meritor has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter worth $677,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Meritor by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

