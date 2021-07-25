Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPRT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.14. 333,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,460,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,630,000 after purchasing an additional 402,685 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $215,708,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,243 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,524,000 after buying an additional 1,000,578 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,221,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,727,000 after buying an additional 505,843 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

