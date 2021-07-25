NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. NetScout Systems reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.97 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NTCT stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.82. The company had a trading volume of 245,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,269. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.80. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 202,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

