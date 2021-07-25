Belt Achieves Market Cap of $71.12 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Belt coin can now be bought for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the U.S. dollar. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00038955 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00118931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00138144 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,481.76 or 1.00116818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.48 or 0.00866632 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

