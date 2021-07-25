Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives $2.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of CRBP stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.41. 1,229,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market cap of $176.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.84. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 182.21% and a negative net margin of 3,460.04%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,103,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after buying an additional 4,453,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after buying an additional 453,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 427.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,961,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 3,210,722 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,396,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 1,346,291 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3,697.6% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,162,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 2,105,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

