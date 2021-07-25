Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

NYSE AMWL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.41. 1,778,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,661. American Well has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of -5.03.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,340,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 3,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $72,381.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 726,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,665,145.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,673,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in American Well by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in American Well during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in American Well during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 30.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

