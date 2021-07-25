TokenPay (TPAY) Trading 42.8% Higher This Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 25th. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0740 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TokenPay has traded up 42.8% against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $142,899.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,412.71 or 1.00090246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00032743 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006412 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00051337 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000774 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00009597 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000103 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

